Low Taxes, Weather Make Florida Cities Fastest-Growing in U.S.

Sun, low taxes -- and proximity to Legoland -- helped propel Florida cities to the top of the fastest-growing U.S. metro-areas list.

The Lakeland-Winter Haven community, 35 miles east of Tampa, grew 2.9 percent from 2016 to 2017, according to the Census Bureau. The top 10 included four Florida metro areas and reinforced the notion that Americans love their sun. And the lack of a state income tax. And their Legos.

Lakeland-Winter Haven, home to the Legoland Florida Resort, barely beat Boise, Idaho, and Provo-Orem, Utah, which can only mean that Americans also appreciate the magnificence of their mountainous West and, perhaps, the ability to keep skiing into April.

Head for the Sun The fastest growing cities in the U.S. are primarily in the Sunbelt Source: U.S. Census Bureau

Warm weather ruled the rest of Census list. Today’s temperature in Lakeland-Winter Haven is expected to top out at 69 degrees Fahrenheit (21 degrees Celsius).