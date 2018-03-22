Japan Stocks Poised to Break Below Technical Support

Japan Stocks Poised to Break Below Technical SupportBy
A slide in Japanese stocks on Friday morning, as indicated by futures pricing, will push the Topix index below its average level over the past 200 days. This closely watched technical measure may augur further losses with the equity market just 33 points away from its 2018 low. That could drag down the benchmark gauge to its lowest since October by the end of the Friday session as global trade tensions ramp up.
