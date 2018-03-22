Fiat Chrysler Settles Lawsuit Over Star Trek Actor's Death

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV settled a lawsuit over the death of “Star Trek" actor Anton Yelchin, whose Jeep Grand Cherokee rolled down on him in his driveway in 2016.

Yelchin, who was 27 at the time of his death, played Ensign Pavel Chekov in Star Trek movies in 2009, 2013 and 2016. A lawyer for his parents filed a notice of settlement Tuesday in California state court in Los Angeles. Terms of the settlement weren’t disclosed.

The automaker recalled more than 1.1 million Grand Cherokees and large cars in April 2016 because the drivers sometimes exited vehicles without putting them in park. The company said at the time that it was aware of 41 injuries potentially related to the gear shift.

“FCA US is pleased that we’ve reached an amicable resolution in this matter,” the company said in an emailed statement. “The details of the settlement are confidential. We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the Yelchin family for their tragic loss.”

The settlement will go to the Anton Yelchin Foundation and to the filming of a documentary about his life, Gary Dordick, the lawyer representing his parents, said in a statement.

The foundation supports young people in creative arts who face challenges due to debilitating disease or disability, according to the statement.