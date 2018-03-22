How the Latest Attempt at a DACA Deal Failed

The failure of a last-ditch attempt between the White House and congressional Democrats to strike a long-sought immigration deal in the $1.3 trillion spending bill left both sides far short of what they wanted.

In a bid to get President Donald Trump’s border wall built, the White House made Democrats an offer: The spending measure would include $25 billion for border security -- a mix of physical barriers, technology and border agents -- in return for two-and-a-half more years of protection from deportation for the roughly 690,000 young immigrants currently enrolled in the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals program, according to two people familiar with the discussions.

That wasn’t enough for Democrats. They accepted the $25 billion for a wall, but in exchange demanded a path to citizenship for the 1.8 million people eligible for DACA -- known as ‘dreamers’ -- which Trump had offered in his four-point immigration plan earlier this year, one of the people said.

The White House rejected that offer, and the finger-pointing began.

"Democrats refused to take care of DACA. Would have been so easy, but they just didn’t care. I had to fight for Military and start of Wall," Trump tweeted late Wednesday.

Democrats Respond

Democrats had a different view.

“President Trump created this crisis," Illinois Senator Dick Durbin, who’s been the lead Democrat in the immigration debate, said. “But instead of working towards a solution, he has stopped every effort that we’ve tried to make on behalf of the Dreamers.”

The 2,232-page budget legislation that came out Wednesday included $1.6 billion for border security with a major caveat: construction of barriers would be limited to the building and replacement of fencing and levees. The bill allows planning and design of new barriers but not their construction.

Democrats argue they blocked Trump from getting his wall, while Republican leaders are selling the funding as a down payment on it.

“We — the president and I and other leaders in the House and Senate — offered that to the Democrats and they said no,” House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday on Fox News, referring to protections for so-called Dreamers. “So we said let’s do multi-year funding for the wall in exchange for multi-year relief for the DACA kids and they walked away from that. They wouldn’t take that. So what we’re doing here is there isn’t a DACA solution in here, but there is wall funding for the next six months.”

The House is set to vote on the comprehensive spending bill Thursday afternoon followed by the Senate on Friday.

