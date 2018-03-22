Draghi Tells EU Leaders of Four Risks to Rosy Europe Outlook

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi briefed German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other heads of government gathered in Brussels on the main risks to the favorable economic outlook and put a trade spat at the top of the list of worries, according to a person familiar with the discussion.

In a presentation to the bloc’s leaders, Draghi said investment is rising to levels not seen in at least a decade, private sector debt is falling, and capital ratios of healthy banks are almost 50 percent higher than at the start of the crisis. Still, it’s his job to worry and Draghi had the following caveats to his otherwise rosy outlook: