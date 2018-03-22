China’s Central Bank Raises Borrowing Costs After Fed Rate Hike

China’s central bank increased the cost of short-term loans to commercial lenders, tightening policy in step with the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The People’s Bank of China raised the interest rates it charges on reverse-repurchase agreements by five basis points, the central bank said in a statement.

Analysts expect the central bank to make modest increases in money-market rates in 2018 as it aims to keep up the pressure on deleveraging and prevent too much divergence with U.S. policy, according to a Bloomberg survey. The PBOC hasn’t changed the benchmark one-year lending rate since October 2015.

Thursday’s decision was the first following the appointment of Yi Gang as governor, and the former number two at the central bank has pledged to maintain the stance of "prudent and neutral" policy. The PBOC has avoided using benchmark interest rates in an effort to avoid weighing too much on the broader economy as it seeks to curb leverage in the financial sector, instead pushing up rates on short- and medium-term loans.

Higher funding costs are helping China stay in step with the Fed’s tightening, as the spread between China’s 10-year government bonds and the Treasuries narrowed to the smallest in about a year.

The PBOC increased the cost of seven-day reverse-repos to 2.55 percent, and skipped the use of 14-, 28- and 63-day agreements.

— With assistance by Helen Sun, and Yinan Zhao