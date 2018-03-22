Brazil’s Finance Minister Says He’s Still Deciding Whether to Run for President

Brazil’s Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said he’s still evaluating whether to run for the country’s top job, according to his press office, after a cabinet colleague said that he would leave government to take part in October’s elections.

Government Affairs Minister Carlos Marun said on Thursday that Meirelles is "willing to participate in the next elections and so will have to leave the government." Marun also said Meirelles would take part in talks on his replacement in the finance ministry. A cabinet reshuffle is due to start in the first week of April, as ministers who intend to run in the elections have to quit by April 7.

Over the past few months, Meirelles has been testing the waters ahead of a possible presidential bid. Under his watch, Brazil’s economy has gradually returned to growth, although unemployment remains stubbornly high. He has only around 1 percent of voter intentions, polls show.

President Michel Temer said earlier on Thursday that he too is considering a presidential bid.