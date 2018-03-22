AT&T, Time Warner CEOs Head to DC in Show of Support for Merger

The chief executive officers of AT&T Inc. and Time Warner Inc. will be in a Washington federal court Thursday to hear their lawyers make the case for why their merger, 17 months in the making, should get the green light.

The appearance of AT&T’s Randall Stephenson and Time Warner’s Jeff Bewkes underscores the high stakes involved in the Justice Department’s lawsuit seeking to block the $85 billion combination, which the government says will lead to higher prices.

The companies see the deal as a way to create a powerhouse that can compete in the age of Netflix and Amazon -- as viewers increasingly drop costly pay-TV packages for cheaper options that let them watch movies and TV shows when and where they want.

The industry’s changing competitive landscape is one of the reasons why the Justice Department’s antitrust division opposes the deal. In the government’s view, AT&T wants to slow the industry’s transition to online video, and combining with Time Warner gives it the tools to do that.

Judge Richard Leon Illustration: Cheryl Cook for Bloomberg

The government estimates the deal will cost consumers more than $400 million a year if it goes through because AT&T will gain leverage in programming negotiations with rival pay-TV distributors.

Those starkly different views will be offered to U.S. District Judge Richard Leon during opening arguments, which were postponed due to Wednesday’s snowstorm in Washington.

Daniel Petrocelli Illustration: Cheryl Cook for Bloomberg

On AT&T’s side will be Daniel Petrocelli, a partner at O’Melveny & Myers LLP who is arguing his first merger trial. The government’s lead lawyer is Craig Conrath, who started with the antitrust division in 1975 out of law school.

It may be the most high-profile merger trial ever, drawing intense interest from lawyers in Washington, investors in New York and executives from Hollywood.

As Thursday’s hearing approached and the lawyers argued before the judge over evidence and witnesses, they also found time for banter about the trial ahead.

“I’m reminded of Shakespeare’s admonition,” Justice Department lawyer Don Kempf told Leon Tuesday. “The one I like best is from ‘Taming of the Shrew,’ and it’s, ‘And let us do as adversaries do at law, strive mightily, but eat and drink as friends.’

Craig Conrath Illustration: Cheryl Cook for Bloomberg

“That’s the way we prepared the case,” Kempf said. “And I think that that will continue, and I think that you and we will benefit from that, and we’ll have a lot of fun together.”

“You kind of threw a lot of meat on the table there, Mr. Kempf,” the judge said.

“I’m not quite sure what all that was about,” said AT&T’s Petrocelli. “But I will say this, your honor: Unlike Mr. Kempf, who’s tried many, many antitrust cases, and I admire him, I’ve tried a total of zero.”