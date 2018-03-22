Asia Stocks Brace for Losses; Yen Climbs Past 105: Market Wrap

Traders in Asia braced for losses in equities after a slide in U.S. shares pushed indexes back toward the lows set in February as President Donald Trump’s decision to slap tariffs on China heightened concern a trade war could hurt global growth. The yen climbed.

Futures signaled losses greater than 2 percent on Japanese indexes. The S&P 500 Index sank 2.5 percent, the biggest drop in six weeks. As investors dumped stocks, they rushed to the safety of the Treasury bond market, where yields fell back toward 2.8 percent, and the yen, which jumped past 105 per dollar for the first time since November 2016. Follow live coverage of reaction here.

In a stock market that’s been floundering ever since it hit record highs in late January, the prospect of a widening trade spat only added to jitters. Traders had already been bracing for the possibility of slowing growth as the Federal Reserve reiterated its commitment to further interest-rate increases after Wednesday’s hike. Not even technology stocks, long the favorite of Wall Street investors, have provided relief of late as the latest data fiasco at Facebook sparked a rout in the sector this week. The Nasdaq is down more than 6 percent since its record 10 days ago.

Read more on who’s hurting from the Trump trade getting tripped up by tariff trauma

President Donald Trump instructed U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to levy tariffs on at least $50 billion in Chinese imports. Within 15 days, USTR will come up with a proposed list of products that will face higher tariffs. China’s ambassador to the U.S. responded by saying the country doesn’t want a trade war “but we are not afraid of it.”

“It’s a significant step in escalation in trade tensions between the U.S. and China,” said Paul Eitelman, senior investment strategist at Russell Investments. “The biggest watchpoint from here is how China responds to this and any potential escalation that creates going forward.”

Meanwhile, Trump said he is replacing White House National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, in the latest shakeup of his administration.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross discusses how China may respond to Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods. Source: Bloomberg

Elsewhere, oil retreated after topping $65 a barrel this week for the first time since early February.

Terminal users can read more in our markets blog.

Here are some key events on the schedule for the remainder of this week:

The Bank of Russia’s rate decision is on Friday.

U.S. government funding is due to expire at the end of the day on Friday.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average fell about 2.4 percent.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 1.5 percent.

The S&P 500 Index fell 2.5 percent Thursday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.9 percent.

Currencies

The yen rose 0.4 percent to 104.90 per dollar as of 7:43 a.m. in Tokyo, after jumping 0.7 percent Thursday.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed Friday.

The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.2320.

The pound added 0.1 percent to $1.4111.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell six basis point to 2.82 percent Thursday.

Australia’s 10-year yield dropped about four basis points to 2.66 percent.

Commodities