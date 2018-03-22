Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake

By
Scott Deveau
Updated on

Bill Ackman’s run of bad luck may have come to an end. The billionaire activist investor has made a profit of about $100 million from selling his stake in Nike after just a few months.

Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management disclosed a passive stake in the sportswear maker in January. At the time, Ackman said he bought the stock for an average price of $52 per share. He sold his stake after a 32 percent jump in the share price, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the details are private.

Nike shares fell 1.5 percent to $65.34 at 2:47 p.m. Thursday in New York, amid the larger market sell-off.

A representative for Pershing Square declined to comment. A representative for Beaverton, Oregon-based Nike didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The Wall Street Journal first reported the sale of Pershing Square’s stake.

The news comes after a rocky few months for Ackman, as his investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. continues to lag and he admitted defeat in his epic battle with Carl Icahn over his $1 billion short position in Herbalife Ltd.

Ackman also lost a proxy fight at Automatic Data Processing Inc., though he didn’t come out of that battle empty handed. This month he took advantage of a jump in ADP’s share price to sell shares worth about $125 million at a profit.

