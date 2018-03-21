Your Evening Briefing

Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here.

It’s hard to think of two people more famous than Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg when it comes to the nexus of Wall Street, technology and self-promotion. Musk has made all three work for him despite a few hiccups and haters, but the founder of Facebook is currently at their mercy. His company just lost as much as Tesla is worth while Musk got a $2.6 billion attaboy. Today is a good day to be Elon. For Mark, not so much.



The Fed hiked rates and warned there’s more coming. Meeting for the first time under Chairman Jerome Powell, central bank officials raised the benchmark lending rate a quarter-point and forecast a steeper path of hikes in 2019 and 2020.



Facebook employees wanted answers how the company suddenly became a pariah, thanks to the disclosure of personal data on 50 million users. First they got to hear from a company lawyer, then Zuckerberg came out and said mistakes were made, pledging a fix.



There's a new cold war brewing in space. By musing about a U.S. “Space Force,” President Donald Trump may have inadvertently restarted the 20 year-old debate about how America can establish military superiority in orbit.



Turning to a Fox News commentator for support, Trump again criticized Special Counsel Robert Mueller over his probe of potential Russian collusion. But now even Republicans are warning of impeachment if the president tries to fire the former FBI director.



Tesla shareholders approved the board’s proposal to grant Musk stock options valued at $2.6 billion, paving the way for him to reap a big windfall if the electric-car maker maintains its growth trajectory over the next decade.



YouTube is cracking down on videos that instruct on gun assembly or link to websites selling firearms and accessories, further isolating an industry already reeling from public fury in the wake of last month's massacre at a Florida high school.

A $200 million private island is being designed for you. That’s how much it costs to create everyone’s “perfect day,” according to Royal Caribbean. The company's own little piece of the Bahamas includes white sands, blue seas, and complimentary beach barbecues. And water slides.