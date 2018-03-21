Who'd Sue the Driverless Car That Hit You? Most of Us

More than half of Americans say they would pursue legal action if they were injured in a collision with a fully autonomous vehicle operating without a driver or steering wheel, according to a study by J.D. Power and law firm Miller Canfield. The research -- commissioned before a self-driving Uber Technologies Inc. sport utility vehicle killed a pedestrian -- found “Gen Z” drivers, or those born between 1995 and 2004, were the most certain about their decisions to file litigation. “Sentiment remains fragile towards automated vehicles as consumers are cautious and the need to build trust continues,” said J.D. Power’s Kristin Kolodge, a co-author of the study, noting that people are holding automated driving systems to “a higher safety standard than traditional vehicles.”