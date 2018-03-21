Trump Hits Again at Mueller, Invoking Dershowitz's Support

President Donald Trump returned to criticisms of the special counsel investigating Russian election meddling Wednesday, this time quoting Alan Dershowitz on Fox News mounting a vigorous attack on Robert Mueller, saying he never should have been appointed and that there was no evidence of a crime.

“Special Council is told to find crimes, whether crimes exist or not. I was opposed the the selection of Mueller to be Special Council, I still am opposed to it. I think President Trump was right when he said there never should have been a Special Council appointed," Trump said on Twitter, quoting the former Harvard law professor.

Alan Dershowitz Photographer: Lior Mizrahi/Hulton Archive

In a subsequent message, Trump wrote, “there was no probable cause for believing that there was any crime, collusion or otherwise, or obstruction of justice!”

The tweets come as even Republicans in Washington have become concerned that Trump will fire Mueller, the former FBI director brought in as special counsel after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from investigating allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday praised Mueller and said he should be allowed to finish his job, in his first comments since Trump began slamming Mueller over the weekend. House Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters that Mueller should be allowed to complete his work.

Senator Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat, who was interviewed on MSNBC moments after Trump’s tweets Wednesday, said there’s "no good reason" why the president hasn’t been stronger in his dealings with Russia and that the tweets increase that concern.

"Anyone who thinks the Special Counsel Robert Mueller isn’t in imminent danger of getting fired isn’t paying attention," Coons said, referencing the attacks. "Just look at your phones."

Coons said Congress needs to prevent any such dismissal by passing a bill that he’s pushed along with Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina requiring judicial review over any attempt to fire a special counsel.

Lawmakers took some comfort in statements from Trump attorney Ty Cobb and White House officials that Trump wasn’t planning to oust Mueller. But Trump continued to attack the investigation as a “witch hunt,” and he hired Joseph diGenova, a former federal prosecutor who has said Trump is the victim of a “brazen plot” by the FBI and the Justice Department. DiGenova also has repeatedly criticized the Trump appointee who oversees Mueller’s probe, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.