Trump Picks University of Maryland Professor for Treasury Post

The U.S. Department of the Treasury

President Donald Trump announced that he was nominating a University of Maryland finance professor to be the assistant secretary of the Treasury for economic policy, the White House said on Tuesday night.

The professor, Michael Faulkender, is also the associate dean of master’s programs at the university’s Robert H. Smith School of Business, in College Park, Maryland.

Faulkender received a bachelor’s degree from the University of California at Davis; and a Ph.D. from Northwestern.

According to the White House statement, he has taught at Northwestern and at Washington University in St. Louis.

In a video made by the business school and posted on Vimeo, Faulkender said that his work focused on how companies respond to tax policy, and that he wanted his research to affect "the way policy makers think about the economic structure they create" for companies.