Trump in Tweet Defends Congratulatory Call to Putin on Election

President Donald Trump defended his congratulatory call to Vladimir Putin on the Russian leader’s re-election against criticism from some lawmakers that the election wasn’t fair.

“They are wrong!” Trump said in a series of tweets Wednesday. “Getting along with Russia (and others) is a good thing, not a bad thing,” he continued, “They can help solve problems with North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, ISIS, Iran and even the coming Arms Race.”

I called President Putin of Russia to congratulate him on his election victory (in past, Obama called him also). The Fake News Media is crazed because they wanted me to excoriate him. They are wrong! Getting along with Russia (and others) is a good thing, not a bad thing....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018

.....They can help solve problems with North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, ISIS, Iran and even the coming Arms Race. Bush tried to get along, but didn’t have the “smarts.” Obama and Clinton tried, but didn’t have the energy or chemistry (remember RESET). PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018

The Washington Post reported that Trump offered his congratulations despite a written briefing by national security advisers urging him not to do so.

Putin’s most prominent political opponents weren’t permitted to run in the presidential election and dissidents claim the Putin allies used control over the country’s dominant media to skew the election campaign.

Trump didn’t raise the issues of Russian meddling in the U.S. election or Russian involvement in the poisoning of a former spy now a living in the U.K., White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

Republican Senator John McCain said Trump’s congratulatory call to Putin “insulted every Russian citizen who was denied the right to vote in a free and fair election to determine their country’s future, including the countless Russian patriots who have risked so much to protest and resist Putin’s regime.”