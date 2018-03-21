Big Changes May Be Coming for the Treasury Market

With deals afoot for two of the biggest players in the $14.5 trillion U.S. Treasury market, major changes could be on the horizon.

CME Group Inc. is considering a bid for NEX Group Plc while Blackstone Group LP and Thomson Reuters Corp. might part with their stake in Tradeweb Markets LLC. NEX and Tradeweb are two of the biggest platforms for trading Treasuries. Successful deals would raise interesting questions about the industry’s future because changes in fixed income tend to occur very slowly -- until there’s a shock, like a burst of acquisitions.

Will Wall Street’s largest banks support a move that strengthens CME’s lock on U.S. Treasury futures?

CME’s dominant position in derivatives would pair nicely with NEX’s strong stance in the actual bonds themselves. But banks can call the shots. Just consider what happened to once-mighty eSpeed, the Treasuries market Nasdaq Inc. bought in 2013. Under Nasdaq’s ownership, ESpeed started letting investors access the segment of the business banks traditionally controlled. And that angered banks, who took their trading elsewhere.

While NEX -- formerly known as ICAP -- and eSpeed roughly split the market a few years ago, today NEX enjoys an 80 percent market share in cash U.S. Treasuries trading that occurs between banks.

If there’s a Tradeweb IPO and the company pockets some of the proceeds, what will it do with the money?

There are several smaller competitors it could consider buying, from LiquidityEdge, TruMid or a data firm. And there are new products it could explore or expand its existing services in exchange-traded funds or derivatives.

“NEX Group and Tradeweb combined handle over 60 percent of the electronically traded volume in the U.S. Treasury market today, which means any change in ownership will be material for the market,” said Kevin McPartland, head of market structure research at Greenwich Associates LLC, a financial-services consulting firm. “However, there are way too many unanswered questions right now to divine the shape of that change.”

Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, competes with Thomson Reuters in providing news, data and information to the financial industry. It also competes with NEX and Tradeweb in offering trading in bonds to its subscribers.