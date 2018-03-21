Tencent Is Now Worth $72 Billion More Than Facebook

Tencent Holdings Ltd. is now about $72 billion more valuable than Facebook Inc., a rift that’s widened to its largest level ever as the California-based company deals with a string of controversies culminating in the Cambridge Analytica data crisis. Meanwhile, China’s largest corporation is riding a wave of new hit games, a growing ad business and momentum for WeChat: the all-in-one messaging service that drives it all. Tencent’s projected to report 56 percent revenue growth for the fourth quarter later on Wednesday.