Ski-Doo Maker Weighs Acquisitions in Drive to Expand Product Line

BRP Inc. is considering spending more than C$500 million (about $385 million) on acquisitions as the Canadian manufacturer looks for ways to expand its product lineup.

The maker of Sea-Doo watercraft and Ski-Doo snowmobiles expects to decide on a new product and the best way to acquire it within 18 months, Chief Executive Officer Jose Boisjoli said Wednesday. He wants to propel BRP past C$6 billion in annual revenue by 2020. Sales were C$4.5 billion in the year ended Jan. 31, Valcourt, Quebec-based BRP reported Wednesday.

“We’ve got good growth coming in the next few years, but we also have to focus on what comes after that,” Boisjoli said in an interview. “It could be an internal development, a partnership or an acquisition. We’re having those discussions now.”

With C$990.6 million in long-term debt, BRP wouldn’t hesitate to “borrow important sums” to complete an acquisition, Boisjoli said.

“When you look at our balance sheet, we could easily do an acquisition of more than C$500 million,” he said. “We have complete flexibility.”

The main criteria for any new product is that it has an engine, the CEO said. “Our competencies are in motorized products, and we want to leverage our strengths,” he said.

One likely option for BRP is to branch out into motorcycles, said Cam Doerksen, a National Bank Financial analyst in Montreal.

“Whatever they do next has to fit with their existing expertise in power sports, and there are not a lot of things that make sense besides motorcycles,” Doerksen said. Because of the short time frame, an acquisition “probably would make more sense than doing an in-house development.”