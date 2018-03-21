charted

Share Slump for U.K. Retailers

Wary consumers have sent some retailers’ shares tumbling and the rise of e-commerce isn’t helping
It's been a unhappy start to the year for British retailers. Inflation that left wages behind squeezed consumers' spending power and uncertainty over the shape of a Brexit deal knocked confidence. While wage growth accelerated in the three months through January and Brexit negotiators secured a transition deal this week, bricks and mortar stores are likely to continue suffering from a shift to e-commerce.

