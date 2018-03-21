Pound Naysayers Turn Believers for Now After Brexit Transition

The raft of positive news that buoyed the pound this week is persuading even some bears to switch sides.

Deutsche Bank AG and MUFG have abandoned their short-term bearish views on sterling, which has rebounded above $1.40 after the much-awaited Brexit transition deal was announced Monday and the latest jobs data showed faster wage growth. A negative view became harder to justify as the stronger jobs report boosted the risk of the Bank of England becoming more hawkish, according to Oliver Harvey, a macro strategist at Deutsche Bank.

“It’s a switch in tactical view rather than turning structurally bullish,” Harvey said, referring to the shift in Deutsche Bank’s pound strategy. “It was a more credible Brexit transition than we expected because of the U.K. compromise on Northern Ireland, which should kick Brexit negotiations into the long grass until later in the year. We still think Brexit risks will come back into prominence in the third and fourth quarter.”

After months of wrangling, the U.K. and the European Union reached an agreement this week for a 21-month transition period that’s due to start in March next year. Money-market pricing shows the probability of a BOE rate increase by May rose to 89 percent after Wednesday’s employment report, from about 81 percent at the end of last week.

The jobs report “provides a green light for the BOE to follow through on plans to hike rates in May,” said Lee Hardman, an analyst at MUFG. “The BOE have clearly been more concerned over upside risks from building domestic inflation pressures.”

The pound was at $1.4065 on Wednesday, having gained close to 1 percent this week. The U.K. central bank is scheduled to make its next policy announcement Thursday, and any hints that borrowing costs will be raised in May could spur further pound gains.