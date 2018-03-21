Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber's Self-Driving Cars

Old Republic International Corp., the Chicago-based insurer, provides commercial liability coverage of as much as $5 million for each of Uber Technologies Inc.’s self-driving vehicles.

The policy covers bodily injury, death and property damage, an Uber spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

An Uber vehicle struck a woman in Tempe, Arizona, on Sunday in the first known case of a pedestrian killed by a self-driving car.

