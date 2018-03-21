Nigeria Says Boko Haram Freed Kidnapped Dapchi Schoolgirls

Nigeria said Islamist militants freed most of the more than 100 schoolgirls they seized last month from the northeastern town of Dapchi.

“The girls have been released this morning and are now being transported to safety,” President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, said by phone from the capital, Abuja. Buhari visited the area a week ago and said he was confident that the girls, aged 11-19, would be rescued or released.

The government has so far documented 76 freed girls in an “ongoing” process, the Information Ministry said in an emailed statement. The release of the girls was negotiated “through back-channel efforts and with the help of some friends of the country, and that it was unconditional,” the ministry said in the statement.

The militant group, which only supports Koranic learning, has been waging a violent campaign since 2009 to impose its version of Islamic law on Africa’s most populous country of more than 180 million people. In 2014, the group abducted 276 schoolgirls from the town of Chibok, in the same region, many of whom have not been freed.

Boko Haram militants drove the girls at dawn into Dapchi, where they were seized on Feb. 19, and handed them over to their parents after preaching a sermon to them to shun Western education, Idris Ibrahim, a parent of two of the girls, said by phone from the town on Wednesday.

“They warned us not to send our daughters to Western schools,” he said. “If we do, they will come back and take them away and will never return them.”

Khadija Grema, 15, one of the released girls, told reporters that five of her schoolmates died of suffocation after they were packed tight in a truck when they were being taken away.

