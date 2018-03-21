New York Faces ‘Jackpot’ Snow From Potential Record Spring Storm

A powerful storm is battering the U.S. East Coast, closing government offices in Washington and threatening New York City with the most snow ever to fall this deep into March.

Brooklyn Bridge during a snow storm. Photographer: Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg

More than 12 inches (31 centimeters) of snow are expected in the city, with some meteorologists calling for as many as 18. Mayor Bill de Blasio urged residents to stay home with the storm predicted to peak in the afternoon, potentially bedeviling the evening commute. More than 3,900 flights have been canceled.

“Pretty much the entire afternoon, it is going to be one or two inch-per-hour snowfall rates,” said Daniel Petersen of the Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

It’s the fourth storm in three weeks to wallop the region as a high-pressure system over Greenland has left conditions ripe for repeated nor’easters. The previous ones dropped snow by the foot from Long Island to Boston, left more than 2 million customers without power during their peak and caused more than an estimated $1 billion in damages from New Jersey to Massachusetts.

‘Jackpot Area’

The current storm threatens to do what the previous three did not: hit New York City with the brunt of its fury. A foot of snow would be a record for this date. The latest in the year that Central Park saw 12 inches was on March 15 and 16 from a storm in 1896, according to Rob Carolan, a meteorologist with Hometown Forecast Services Inc. in Nashua, New Hampshire.

“New York still seems to be in the jackpot area for precipitation,” said Carolan, who provides forecasts for Bloomberg Radio.

City schools were closed, and subways and commuter trains were emptier than normal as the first snow began to dampen sidewalks. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority tweeted that it’s “working to ensure service stays operational as long as it’s safe.” The subway and bus operator said it will let passengers know “around midday” if it plans to make any changes.

Amtrak and Metro North Railroad are operating with reduced schedules, and the Long Island Rail Road plans to suspend some trains if more than 10 inches of snow falls.

The lion’s share of the 3,900 flights canceled around the U.S. as of 11 a.m. were in and out of Newark Liberty International and New York’s LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy International airports, according to FlightAware, an airline-tracking service in Houston. American Airlines Group Inc. has suspended operations at LaGuardia until Thursday and at Newark until Wednesday night. American flights out of JFK will halt at 1 p.m. and resume Thursday.

Washington Closed

Government offices are closed in Washington -- where forecasters expect 4 to 6 inches -- but Congress plans to work through the snow. The Federal Reserve indicated in an emailed statement Tuesday that an announcement on interest rates scheduled for 2 p.m. will go ahead as planned. A press conference hosted by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will follow at 2:30 p.m.

Leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee told reporters Tuesday that their high-profile hearing on election security, which is part of the panel’s Russia probe, will be held Wednesday regardless of the weather conditions. Schools are also closed in Washington.

North Carolina to Massachusetts

Winter storm warnings are in effect from North Carolina to Massachusetts. Boston could get 5 to 9 inches, the National Weather Service said.

In the end, the snow is apt to be short-lived. Temperatures in New York should rise above 40 degrees Fahrenheit (4.4 degrees Celsius) Thursday and possibly reach into the 50s next week, Petersen said. Boston will be cooler but still above the freezing mark.

“It should be a steady melt,” Petersen said. “And we can get into spring finally.”

— With assistance by Elise Young, Laura Blewitt, Brendan Murray, Jennifer A Dlouhy, Tina Davis, Libby McGowan, and Mary Schlangenstein