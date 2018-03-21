Most State Election Officials Lack Necessary Clearances, DHS Says

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said only about 20 out of a targeted 150 state officials have full security clearances needed to receive classified information on cybersecurity threats to their elections, with the midterm congressional primaries already underway.

Nielsen, under fire from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on election security Wednesday, said her department is willing to give key state officials temporary clearances to see classified information when needed. But she added that “it will require a significant investment over time” to improve state voting systems.

That prompted Republican Senator Susan Collins to say she sees “no sense of urgency” from the federal government on helping states, with elections already underway. “We’re already in an election year,” she added.

Nielsen pushed back, saying election security is “of extreme urgency” to the department. She said her department is also working with other intelligence agencies to declassify information when possible so it can be more broadly shared.

“We’re expending not only extraordinary resources to provide any support at the request of states,” but DHS is prioritizing election efforts in states over other critical infrastructure sectors, Nielsen said. “If we have intel, we will read in the appropriate state officials that day, so we’re not waiting for clearances.”

Time’s Running Short to Stop 2018 Election Hacking, Senators Say

Republican Chairman Richard Burr said he is hearing from states which say they aren’t receiving cyber election support they need, while adding that others remain wary of ceding too much control to federal officials.

“The issue is urgent. If we start to fix these problems tomorrow, we still might not be in time to save the system for” the midterms and 2020, Burr said.

With midterm elections underway in a handful of states and more coming in the weeks and months ahead, Nielsen said the threat to U.S. elections from Russia and other actors “remains high.”