Mexichem Says Netafim Deal Puts It at Forefront of Global Trends

Projected water shortages and burgeoning middle classes in India and China will provide a great opportunity for businesses that can help the world grow more food with fewer resources, the leaders of petrochemicals giant Mexichem SAB de CV and Netafim Ltd., the Israeli irrigation specialist it acquired last year, said Wednesday.

Mexichem’s $1.5 billion purchase of an 80 percent stake in Netafim, founded by kibbutz farmers whose drip-irrigation system made a desert country bloom, was signed last August and closed last month. For Mexichem, whose PVC pipes and other petrochemical products are fixtures in city building projects, the purchase expands its focus beyond “intelligent urbanization” to “intelligent ruralization,” Chief Executive Officer Daniel Martinez-Valle said.

“We’re in the middle of very relevant global trends” such as water shortages and food security, Martinez-Valle told reporters in Tel Aviv. “I think Netafim puts us in a very relevant position globally to be able to address these trends in the next several decades.”

Netafim’s narrow plastic pipes, which revolutionized the field of drip irrigation a half-century ago, may look the same on the outside, but they now contain sensors and software that allow farmers to monitor and control their fields via mobile phone, President and CEO Ran Maidan said. Netafim developed the digital system -- what he called the “first irrigation system with a brain” -- together with the company behind Israel’s Iron Dome missile-defense system.

“We see Netafim as a cutting-edge technology provider in the agricultural sector,” Martinez-Valle said.

Already CEO of the industrial and financial conglomerate Kaluz SA de CV, Mexichem’s majority shareholder, Martinez-Valle took over as Mexichem CEO in January. The company’s priority this year year is to integrate Netafim, not to seek new acquisitions, he said. Recent purchases have pushed the company’s leverage above desired levels, he said.

Mexichem’s strong presence in breadbaskets like Latin America and Asia, its contacts in the Muslim world and the potential procurement savings from the deal -- PVC pipes make up about 30 percent of a project’s cost -- should help Netafim grow, Maidan said. Earnings are expected to grow from $133 million last year to about $200 million by 2020, he said. The company had nearly $1 billion in sales last year, compared to Mexichem’s $5.8 billion.

Mexichem has committed to keeping Netafim’s base in Israel for many years. Kibbutz Hatzerim, the desert outpost where Netafim was founded in 1965, retains a 20 percent share of the company, something Martinez-Valle said was important to him.

“We only see good things to be associated with Israeli culture, Israeli innovation and even Israeli chutzpah,” he said, using a Yiddish term for cheek or audacity. “We are keen admirers of what you can do with less resources.”