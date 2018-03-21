Merkel Says Russia Can't Be Let Off the Hook in Poison Attack

Chancellor Angela Merkel pushed back against doubts that Russia probably is to blame for a nerve-agent attack in England, challenging the Kremlin before European Union leaders discuss their response to the poisoning of a former spy.

“I would be happy if I didn’t have to name Russia here, but we can’t ignore evidence just because we don’t want to call out Russia,” Merkel said in a speech to parliament on Wednesday, the first major policy address of her fourth term. “That’s no way to operate.”

The German leader renewed expressions of solidarity with the U.K. government and said “many indications” point to Russian involvement in the poisoning of Sergei Skripal, who sold Russian secrets to U.K. intelligence, and his daughter.

Merkel’s stance contrasts with officials more reluctant to point the blame at Russian President Vladimir Putin, including U.K. opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who expressed doubts about intelligence linking the Kremlin to the operation. President Donald Trump came under fire in the U.S. for congratulating Putin for his re-election this week, without raising issues such as U.S. election meddling or the poisoning.

Putin Relationship

Merkel, a Russian speaker, has had a difficult but engaged relationship with Putin during her more than 12 years in office. She sent him “warm” congratulations this week after the Russian leader was elected to a new six-year term as president.

“Today it’s more important than ever to continue the dialog with one another and to promote the relations between our states and our people,” Merkel said in a March 19 statement addressed to Putin.

Merkel, 63, outlined her new government’s agenda and highlighted a polarized country facing a range of threats from trade to a stable currency. All Germans need to benefit from the longest economic boom since 1990, she said.

“Although our nation is in good shape and the economy is doing better than at any time since reunification, many people are worried about the future,” Merkel said.

Anti-Migrant Party

Merkel is charting her course after a national election in September that sent support for her Christian Democratic-led bloc and the Social Democrats to historic lows, while the nationalist Alternative for Germany entered parliament for the first time. Before turning to global issues at a European Union summit on Thursday, the chancellor devoted considerable time in her speech to domestic matters such as social programs her government wants to expand.

Alexander Gauland, Alternative for Germany’s co-chairman, used his rebuttal to accuse Merkel of lacking “pathos, depth and vision.”

“Mass immigration is continuing indefinitely,” said Gauland, who’s now the opposition leader in parliament and spoke immediately after Merkel.

