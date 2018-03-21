Kuwait Raises Key Rate for First Time in a Year to Follow Fed

Kuwait raised its key interest rate on Wednesday for the first time in a year, tracking a quarter point increase in U.S. Federal Reserve benchmark rate.

Kuwait’s central bank raised the discount rate to 3 percent to keep the dinar competitive, according to an emailed statement. The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain also put up their benchmark rates shortly after the widely anticipated Fed decision to lift the federal funds rate target range to 1.5 percent to 1.75 percent in a unanimous 8-0 vote.

Gulf Arab central banks that peg their currency to the dollar typically follow Fed decisions in lockstep, but Kuwait pegs its dinar to a basket of currencies and chose to sit out the previous two increases in U.S. rates in 2017 in order to preserve growth and keep down borrowing costs.

The Kuwaiti central bank said in its statement it had broken that pattern on Wednesday in order maintain the competitiveness of its currency and keep local savings attractive.

Read more: Fed Lifts Rates, Steepens Path Through 2020 For More Hikes

The U.A.E. raised its repo rate by 25 basis points to 2 percent, and increased its certificates of deposit rate by the same amount. Bahrain raised its overnight deposit rate by 25 basis points to 1.75 percent and its one-week deposit facility rate by a quarter point to 2 percent.

Saudi Arabia did not announce a move after preemptively increasing its benchmark repo rate last week for the first time since 2009.