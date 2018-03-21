Koch Network Adds Democrat Heitkamp as Target of Tax Ad Attacks

The political network backed by billionaires Charles and David Koch is adding Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota to the list of Democratic senators running for re-election in 2018 that it’s targeting with attack ads focused on their opposition to last year’s Republican tax cuts.

Heitkamp joins Senators Claire McCaskill of Missouri and Joe Donnelly of Indiana, who already are facing millions of dollars in opposition advertising produced by the most influential conservative entity outside the Republican Party. The three are among 10 Senate Democrats running in states won by President Donald Trump in 2016 and are rated by nonpartisan campaign analysts as among the most vulnerable.

Senator Heidi Heitkamp Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

The network is trying to help the GOP expand its one-vote majority in the Senate in November, when a third of the seats are on the ballot. The latest wave of ads are scheduled to start Thursday and run for three weeks in a state where Heitkamp is the only current Democratic statewide officeholder.

The Koch-affiliated group Americans for Prosperity says it will run almost $450,000 in television and online ads to try to weaken Heitkamp’s re-election prospects. That’s considerably less than the combined $8 million the group has pledged to spend in Missouri and Indiana, although advertising rates in North Dakota are also considerably lower.

“Senator Heitkamp has time and again voted to line the pockets of special interests, but when she had the chance to put more money back into the pockets of her constituents, she turned her back,” AFP President Tim Phillips said in a statement.

The ads are part of the roughly $400 million the Koch-linked groups are planning to spend on state and federal policy and politics during the two-year election cycle that culminates with the November midterm elections. That marks about a 60 percent increase over 2015-16, though Phillips has said more than a third of the 2017-18 total has already been spent.

Heitkamp is expected to face Republican Representative Kevin Cramer in November.

Democrats have a strong chance of taking control of the House in November, but they have a tougher path to a majority in the Senate because they’re defending 26 seats, compared to just eight for Republicans.