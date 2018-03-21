Italy's Populist Talks Raise Chances of Extremists in Power

Negotiations between the leaders of Italy’s two populist parties, ostensibly focused on appointing speakers for the new parliament, are prompting conversations about a broader agreement to form the next government, according to party officials.

While Five Star’s Luigi Di Maio and the League’s Matteo Salvini work out how to allocate the key posts in the lower house and the Senate, the chances of a deal on governing are starting to rise, according to party aides who declined to be named discussing confidential talks.

Matteo Salvini Photographer: Tiziana Fabi/AFP via Getty Images

A lawmaker for the League said Salvini’s coalition partner Silvio Berlusconi may open up to an alliance with Five Star despite his initial misgivings. La Repubblica newspaper reported Wednesday that Berlusconi has told Salvini he isn’t ruling out governing with the anti-establishment group. A Five Star official said there is still only limited scope for a deal, due to the differences between the parties’ supporters.

Italian bonds fell for the first time in three days, with the spread over 10-year German bunds widening by 2 basis points to 1.33 percent.

Five Star and the League have buried the hatchet after a bruising campaign as they set about carving up the first key jobs of the new parliament. While they are only at the start of a path that could lead to a populist government, the process of appointing the speakers, due to begin Friday, will be the first sign of the balance of power after an inconclusive election result.

“Five Star and the League are the new top players in Italian politics, and these negotiations on the speakers demonstrate that,” said Giovanni Orsina, professor of government at Luiss University in Rome. “They fought in the campaign and now they’re talking directly, the give-and-take is starting. But it’s by no means automatic that either will get into government, the stakes are different.”

Awkward Alliance

Rivalries and policies remain big hurdles on the way to populist power. Di Maio and Salvini are both claiming a mandate to lead the next government -- Five Star is the biggest single party, while the center-right coalition led by the League is biggest group overall -- though neither has a majority.

Adding to the challenges, Five Star’s political base is among the poorer voters of southern Italy, while the League’s traditional support comes from the industrial north.

The deal the two leaders are discussing would see a Five Star lawmaker named speaker of the lower house with someone from Salvini’s coalition appointed to lead the Senate.

In order to facilitate an agreement with the League on its own, Five Star could hold an online ballot of its members on whether to do a deal to push through measures such as tax cuts, pension reform, a state subsidy for the poor, curbs on immigration and electoral reform, the Five Star official said.

The official said a deal between Five Star and the whole center-right was difficult to envisage, and would at best last no longer than two years because of the gulf between the two groups. A government with just the League was more probable, he added.

Di Maio’s office said that while Berlusconi is talking about a government, Five Star is focused on the speakers’ posts and they are not part of a broader deal.

Asking for Directions

“The era of the opposition is finished, now is the start of the era of Five Star in government: we’ll meet the challenge and we’ll show that politics can be done differently,” Di Maio told his lower house lawmakers Tuesday, according to newswire Ansa.

The League lawmaker said the most likely scenario remains a center-right government backed by individual parliamentarians from various parties, rather than by the parties themselves. Salvini has pledged he would only form a government with Five Star if his allies agree.

Salvini and Berlusconi are due to meet their coalition party Giorgia Meloni of the far-right Brothers of Italy on Wednesday.

According to an official of the ruling Democratic Party, a Five Star deal on the speakers would eventually lead to it forming a government -- either with the center-right as a whole, or just with the League. That administration might only last a few months and a new election could take place as early as the fall, he added. The PD suffered its worst ever result on March 4.

The post-electoral confusion was evident at the lower house Tuesday where lawmakers registering for the new legislature were asked to provide an appeals court notification that they had actually been elected. Final results have not yet been officially published because a handful of results are still being assessed by the courts.

With the debating chamber still closed, a few lawmakers old and new huddled on sofas in the nearby monumental hall known as “The Ocean Liner” speculating on who might get together in government. A couple of floors up, a 26-year-old Five Star lawmaker was asking a uniformed official for directions.

Whatever the solution, it will take time. The deadlock could last “several weeks, maybe a couple of months,” Pier Carlo Padoan, finance minister in the outgoing government, told Bloomberg Television in an interview Tuesday.