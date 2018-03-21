First Quantum `Completely Refutes' Total Zambia Tax Claim: CEO

Photographer: Oliver Bunic/Bloomberg
First Quantum `Completely Refutes' Total Zambia Tax Claim: CEOBy
The company received first notice on March 1 and will need 4-6 months to review the claim, CEO Philip Pascall says in conference call.
- Claim affects over 23,000 bills of entry
- Company has paid about $3 billion in tax to date in Zambia, with its annual tax bill varying from year to year
- It pays about $200 million in annual Zambia royalties
- NOTE: Zambia Hands First Quantum $7.9 Billion Tax Bill After Audit (1)
