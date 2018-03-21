First Quantum `Completely Refutes' Total Zambia Tax Claim: CEO

The company received first notice on March 1 and will need 4-6 months to review the claim, CEO Philip Pascall says in conference call.

Claim affects over 23,000 bills of entry

Company has paid about $3 billion in tax to date in Zambia, with its annual tax bill varying from year to year

It pays about $200 million in annual Zambia royalties

