Fewer OPEC Barrels Are Reaching U.S. Shores

U.S. refiners are taking less OPEC-produced oil than ever as the group’s members continue trimming output.

Crude imports from seven OPEC members fell to an unprecedented low of 1.86 million barrels a day last week, a 14 percent drop, according to preliminary government data. The decline comes as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies make significant strides in trimming a global supply glut. The group saw record compliance with production-cut targets in February.

Bye, OPEC U.S. weekly crude imports from OPEC members reached a new low last week Source: U.S. EIA

Overall, U.S. crude imports fell to the lowest level in a month in the week ended March 16, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The biggest drops came from Ecuador, which saw shipments to the U.S. fall 86 percent, and Kuwait, which shipped 58 percent less crude than it did the prior week.