It's Getting Expensive to Hedge Against More Twitter Losses
The Facebook Inc. scandal that has triggered a plunge in shares of social-networking companies has led to a jump in hedging costs. Protecting against further declines has become particularly expensive for Twitter Inc., with prices of bearish versus bullish options hitting levels not seen since October 2016, according to implied-volatility data. While the stock plunged 22 percent that month, it eventually recovered, reaching an almost three-year high just last week.
