Deutsche Bank Falls as CFO Warns of Securities Unit Headwind

Less than a week after the bank sounded a bullish tone, a Deutsche Bank AG executive poured cold water on investors again.

Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke said at a Morgan Stanley conference Wednesday that the euro’s gain against the dollar will reduce revenue at the bank’s securities unit by about 300 million euros ($368 million) this quarter compared to a year ago, calling the effect a “headwind.”

In addition, higher funding costs than a year earlier “will be a weight on the CIB businesses,” von Moltke said at an investor conference in London. “An estimate there would be about 150 million euros.” The higher funding costs at the unit are the result of the way Deutsche Bank allocates them across the firm, and has no impact on group funding costs, according to a spokesman.

An otherwise constructive environment “means that we’re sort of, depending on the business, flat to slightly down from last year,” the CFO said. The first quarter of 2017 was “relatively strong,” making for “a more difficult comparison.”

Von Moltke’s comments contrast with the tone of the annual report, published last week, in which the bank said volatile markets are here to stay and will help it arrest two years of declines at its debt-trading business. The bank’s executives have been pleading with investors for patience, with Chief Executive Officer John Cryan saying in January that his work had entered a “third phase” in which revenue should start to grow again.

Shares Slide

“For years, Deutsche Bank has been trying to gloss over the glum present by giving an upbeat outlook on the future,” said Dieter Hein, an analyst with Fairesearch who has a sell recommendation on the stock. “Today’s announcement is yet another case in point.”

Deutsche Bank fell as much as 7 percent in Frankfurt trading and was down 5.2 percent to 12.01 euros at 5:17 p.m. local time.

Marcus Schenck, co-head of the corporate and investment bank, said at a separate event hosted by Bloomberg in London on Wednesday that the lender still has some work to do to convince its shareholders that the turnaround is on track.

Schenck Comments

“John has always made it very clear -- look, this is not a one-quarter journey. This is a several-year journey,” Schenck said of his CEO. “We think we’re on the right path with that journey. But we definitely are a show-me case.”

Von Moltke contrasted the bank’s performance with last year’s more positive trends. In the first quarter of 2017, trading revenue, the biggest source of income at the investment bank, rose 6.8 percent to 2.4 billion euros from a year earlier. Underwriting and advisory revenue surged 29 percent over the same period, while global transaction banking saw a 5.4 percent decline, filings show.

The wider corporate finance market “has come off a little bit from last year’s first quarter” and Deutsche Bank won’t be an exception, despite having an “encouraging” amount of business in the pipeline, von Moltke said. While a “repositioning” of the firm’s transaction banking unit will continue to be felt in the quarter, the business should show growth during the course of this year, the CFO said.

Deutsche Bank will continue to “prune” its business this year to better align costs with revenue, von Moltke said. Still, taking more “radical” action would be challenging and might not be in the best interest of the company’s business and its shareholders, he said.