Biggest Oil Importer Pays $1.18 Billion to Pump in Abu Dhabi

China National Petroleum Corp. paid $1.18 billion for stakes in two oil and natural gas concessions in Abu Dhabi, boosting the Chinese producer’s hold on Middle Eastern crude supply.

The state-run company agreed to take 10 percent stakes in the Lower Zakum field and in the Umm Shaif and Nasr concession, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. said Wednesday. The deal adds to the amount of crude CNPC produces in the United Arab Emirates after last year joining the partnership that pumps from the emirate’s biggest onshore fields. CNPC also produces at Iraq’s largest deposit, Rumaila.

Abu Dhabi, the U.A.E.’s capital and biggest sheikhdom, is expanding partnerships with companies based in Asia as its seeks to boost sales in its largest regional market. The emirate aims to attract investment from oil-consuming countries eager for direct access to supplies. Adnoc brought Indian companies into Abu Dhabi’s oil fields for the first time in a deal last month. The company said it also wants to develop refineries in Asia and will seek partners for crude-processing and petrochemical plants at home.

“Energy cooperation is an increasingly important aspect of the U.A.E.’s relations with China, the number one oil importer globally and a major growth market for our products and petrochemicals,” Adnoc Chief Executive Officer Sultan Al-Jaber said in the statement.

These are the offshore concessions awarded or to be awarded by Adnoc: