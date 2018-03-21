Catholic Church Wades Into Poland’s Debate on Banning Abortion

Women hold up coat hangers as they demonstrate in front of the seat of the Warsaw archdiocese on March 18, 2018 in a protest against what they call the Catholic Churchs intrusion into politics by supporting a new measure to tighten the already restrictive law on abortion.

Poland’s Catholic Church entered into the country’s debate over whether to tighten what’s already one of Europe’s most restrictive abortion rules.

Pawel Rytel-Andrianik, spokesman for the Polish Episcopate, said Wednesday that “prolonged parliamentary proceedings over legislation to stop abortion is a source of concern” for the church, to which more than 90 percent of Poles say they belong. The ruling Law & Justice party, which is seeking to return Poland to its Christian roots, returned to the issue this week after a 2016 plan to implement a near total abortion ban failed in the wake of street protests that attracted more than 100,000 people.

This time, the party is seeking to ban abortion in cases where the fetus is damaged, according to a draft proposed by anti-abortion groups. Poland currently forbids termination of pregnancies in all cases except rape, incest and when the mother’s or the fetus’s life is in danger.

Due to procedural reasons, the draft law won’t be debated further at this week’s parliamentary session, which has irked the church. At the same time, pro-choice activists, women’s groups and opposition parties have called for a mass rally against the plan on Friday.