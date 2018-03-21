Britain Struggles to Get Allies to Move Beyond Words With Russia

A week ago, Theresa May’s government was at fever pitch about Russia’s involvement in the use of nerve agent against a former spy. Today, the subject didn’t even come up at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Having made two statements to Parliament in the space of three days last week, May has been silent since then, offering no public response to the expulsion of British diplomats from Russia or the closing of the U.K.’s embassy in St Petersburg.

Meanwhile Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson faced an increasingly challenging grilling from Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee over what lawmakers called a lack of firm action against Russia. Johnson had little to offer.

The official explanation for this is that Britain is playing a game of patient diplomacy, gathering allies and evidence and weighing its next move. Another explanation is that May doesn’t know what her next move is.

It was put succinctly to Johnson by Conservative Party lawmaker Bob Seely at the Foreign Affairs Committee.

“You’re saying that they’re attacking us because they see us as strong,” Seely told Johnson. “You could argue that they’re attacking us because they see us as being weak, and we are desperate to look the other way.”

Mountain of Disgust

Johnson disputed this, and argued that Britain had been helped by “a mountain of disgust globally” at the poisoning of Sergei Skripal. But although he had words of condemnation from allies that he could point to, there was little beyond words.

“Nothing you have said this afternoon is going to have boots quaking in the Kremlin,” said Labour lawmaker Ian Austin. Committee chair Tom Tugendhat asked Johnson why the government hadn’t done anything to stop Russian bond sales through London.

Indeed, the week has shown the limits of Britain’s alliances. Since Putin won his fourth term as president in Sunday’s elections, he has been congratulated by Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission, and, on Tuesday, Donald Trump. The U.S. President said he hoped to meet Putin soon.

True, a series of Western diplomats took on the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, telling a televised briefing that their countries supported Britain.

But Vladimir Ermakov, head of the ministry’s arms control and non-proliferation department, felt confident to laugh the attacks off. “Why would you say that here?” he asked the French representative. “It just looks funny. You in France don’t have any details about this case.”

Russia denies involvement in the attack on former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, England. Both remain critically ill.

“The Skripal affair provides a neat case-study of how challenging it will be for the British government to co-oordinate a foreign policy with the EU on the outside,” said Eurasia’s Mujtaba Rahman in a note to clients.

— With assistance by Anthony Halpin