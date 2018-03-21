Britain Condemns Putin While Its Pension Funds Help Finance Him

The quaint English city of Salisbury, known for its medieval streets, picturesque cathedral and bus tours to Stonehenge, has found itself on the map of international intrigue after a former Russian spy and his daughter were found poisoned on a park bench.

Yet there’s a link with Russia that predates the sinister events that unfolded this month. It places Salisbury at the intersection of espionage and finance and exposes the scale of the challenge the U.K. faces if it wants to land a serious blow on a freshly re-elected President Vladimir Putin, whom it accuses of orchestrating the attack with nerve agent.

The city 90 miles southwest of London is in the county of Wiltshire and municipal workers contribute to the region’s pension fund. Just over 10 percent of that pool of money, or about 259 million pounds ($364 million), is invested in emerging markets via a fund run by Investec Asset Management. That fund held Russian bonds and shares in state-owned Sberbank PJSC as of last month.

Police, firefighters and teachers saving for their retirement won’t be alone in unwittingly holding a stake in the economic well-being of Putin’s Russia, but connecting the dots shows how deeply woven the country is into financial markets.

As British Prime Minister Theresa May revealed her plans to hit back at Russia last week, investment funds were clamoring to get a piece of a $4 billion Eurobond sale. U.K.-based institutional investors accounted for half of the buyers of one of the bonds on offer.

“It raises a broader question about what investment funds do with their money,” said Richard Connolly, a lecturer at the University of Birmingham focusing on Russian political economy. “If the yield is good, the money will find its way there. It’s such a difficult question for anyone to address legislatively.”

The dilemma for pension fund managers is that Russia's relations with the West have deteriorated in recent years while the case for investing in its bond and currency markets has improved.

Two money managers at Aberdeen Standard Investments, which oversees some U.K. pension money, said before the bond sale that they weren’t put off by the diplomatic tensions. One of them, Kieran Curtis, called it “business as usual.” They declined to comment on Friday whether they purchased the securities.

Grant Webster, who helps oversee about $18 billion in emerging market debt at Investec, said it’s inevitable that funds will invest in Russia given the size of the economy. Investors can also help pressure governments to change, he said.

“Russia is a major part of emerging market benchmarks and I’m sure that most institutional clients are well aware of that,” Webster said. He declined to comment on specific holdings in the fund or clients. “We should to the extent that we can be pressuring all governments into trying to change. We don’t treat Russia any differently.”

Russia has denied all allegations of involvement in the Salisbury poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal, who remain in critical condition. It also said it destroyed the last of its nerve agents in 2017. May said the Kremlin’s response to the accusation has been one of sarcasm and contempt.

Pension money managers have little choice but to venture away from the safest assets if they want to generate a return, and most emerging-market investors will end up holding a chunk of their portfolios in Russia. It’s the fourth-biggest country holding in the Bloomberg Barclays emerging-market dollar bond index.

The Investec fund’s biggest fixed-income investment was Russia’s 7.7 percent bonds maturing in March 2033, according to data compiled by Bloomberg and the fund’s February fact sheet. Sberbank was among the largest equity holdings after mainly Chinese companies.

Sanctions imposed on Russian state-owned companies by the U.S. and European Union after the country’s 2014 annexation of Crimea have reduced the country's debt and forced policy makers to adopt conservative measures to keep the economy and markets stable. A report published by the U.S. Treasury this year concluded that preventing American investors from buying Russian sovereign debt would hinder the competitiveness of asset managers.

The Wiltshire County Council pension fund had 10.6 percent of its money in the Investec emerging-markets product as of January. The mix of investments is part of a long-term strategy to spread risk and reduce the pension fund’s deficit over time, a spokesman said.

“Our committee has very strong ethics and governance policies that set out our responsibilities of how and where we invest. We will wait with interest on any decisions the government make on this matter,” the Wiltshire fund said in an email. “We use a third-party fund manager to oversee the investments based on the direction of our strategy and their professional judgement.”