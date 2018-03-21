The spread of wind and solar power has upended Germany's conventional utilities, triggering losses and full-scale break-ups. In comparison, the disruption electric vehicles are causing the country's car industry looks tame, at least in financial terms.

Take BMW AG. Despite the heavy burden of preparing for the twilight of the combustion engine and the advent of autonomous vehicles, the automaker's results on Wednesday looked very resilient. Trouble is, BMW's message -- we're coping just fine, vielen dank for asking! -- isn't doing the share price any good, and there's little reason to think that will change soon.

The carmaker's outlay on R&D and capex increased by a fifth to an eye-watering 10.8 billion euros ($13 billion) in 2017, more than Tesla Inc. generated in sales. Meanwhile, losses on the re-sale of leased diesel vehicles rose year-on-year.

Even so, BMW still managed to generate almost 9 billion euros in net profit and 4.5 billion euro in free cash flow from its automotive operations. The company plans to spend almost one billion euros more on R&D -- and still expects a similar pretax profit as 2017: about 10.7 billion euros.

Road to Nowhere BMW AG continues to generate high profits, not that this is doing the share price any good Source: Bloomberg

You might conclude from this that BMW is coping with disruption, but the share price would suggest otherwise. The stock trades on 7.8 times anticipated earnings, which though dismal, is actually slightly better than rival Daimler AG.

It's hard to know what more BMW can do to change the equity market's perception. It's promising a dozen all-electric models by 2025 and already has a pretty decent car-sharing business in DriveNow. It's offering to take back leased vehicles from customers in Germany if more cities ban diesel vehicles -- a bet perhaps that most won't do that for the time being. But unlike Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV or Volkswagen AG, it lacks a clutch of businesses it might plausibly spin off to uncover hidden value.

Existing shareholders are left then to sit back and pick up a chunky dividend -- the 4 euros offered for the 2017 financial year equates to a 4.6 percent yield. In view of the technological upheaval BMW is facing, unexciting is still rather impressive.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Bloomberg LP and its owners.