Barclays CEO Awaiting First Meeting With Activist Edward Bramson

Barclays Plc Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley said he looks forward to hearing the thoughts of the bank’s new activist investor, Edward Bramson, and said the lender is in a position to return more cash to shareholders once legacy misconduct issues are resolved.

The London-based bank’s head of investor relations has already “had a brief meeting” with Bramson’s Sherborne Investors, said Staley, in his first interview since the holding in the bank was disclosed this week.

“We look forward to hearing what his thoughts are,” Staley said in an interview on Bloomberg Television Wednesday, adding he hasn’t heard anything from Bramson about what he wants to see done at the bank strategically. “We have a very active dialogue with all our shareholders.”

Pressure on the CEO increased this week after Bramson’s Sherborne Investors acquired 5.2 percent of the voting rights in the British bank, with the aim of pushing for strategic change to lift the shares, a person familiar with the matter has said. Staley, a former JPMorgan Chase & Co. executive, has bet his reputation on boosting returns and overhauling the investment bank, which is Barclays’s worst-performing division.

Jes Staley on March 21. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

Barclays will be in a position to consider share buybacks once a settlement is reached with the U.S. Department of Justice over its probe into mortgage-backed securities, as long as the bank’s key capital ratio stays above its target level, Staley said.

Staley, 61, is also awaiting the outcome of a U.K. Financial Conduct Authority probe, which could determine his future at the lender after he repeatedly attempted to unmask a whistle-blower. In 2017, Barclays’s board found that Staley “honestly, but mistakenly, believed” he was permitted to try and reveal the identity of a person expressing concerns about a bank executive.

Last month, Barclays said it will return its dividend to previous levels, and consider stock buybacks for the first time in more than 20 years, as its capital buffer rose in excess of its target. Revenue from its markets unit, which trades stocks, bonds and currencies, also fell less than expected and that of its Wall Street peers.

The dividend boost, which will restore the payout that Staley cut in 2016, is a sign executives are confident the bank’s slimmed-down balance sheet has enough capital to survive another crisis and settle some remaining misconduct issues. Staley, who became CEO in 2015, had slashed the payout to enable an accelerated run-down of a unit that housed toxic or unwanted assets.

The shares are down about 7 percent in the past 12 months, trailing the 2 percent gain in the Bloomberg Europe Bank and Financial Services Index.



