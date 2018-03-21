DeleteFacebook, Tariffs Distract From Dot Plots: Taking Stock

Stock futures are mixed, though Nasdaq remains weak as Facebook tumbles another 2%. 10-year yields are holding steady just below 2.90%, the dollar is pulling back, and crude is seeing a follow-through bounce ahead of today’s FOMC statement and Powell’s presser. We’ve written a ton on what to expect from the fine print, the dot plots, and the new Fed chief’s language (see here, here, here, here, and here), but it’s amazing how many other distractions have clouded what should be an historic event.

Distraction From the Fed #1

Take Facebook, whose latest existential crisis has dominated the discussion more than anything else since the data breach hammer dropped over the weekend. The stock has seen a Tesla-sized market cap chunk taken out of it, plunging more than 9% in two days and decoupling from mega-cap tech peers: FB down 4.7% year-to-date vs NYFANG index up 19%.

Meanwhile, the overly bullish sell-siders (43 out of 48 analysts have a buy rating) have been feeling a bit queasy about the near-term prospects for shares. On top of that, a #DeleteFacebook campaign on social media has ramped up so much that even a co-founder of WhatsApp (bought out by Facebook years ago) has apparently joined the ranks.

Distraction From the Fed #2

Another distraction is the saga over China tariffs - the WSJ had a story last night that may allay fears of an all-out trade war in the making; instead of the hefty $60 billion figure (higher end of speculated range) thrown around earlier this week, the new report says the White House will release a plan on Thursday (instead of Friday) imposing tariffs of at least $30 billion (lower end of speculated range), "but the tariffs won’t be imposed immediately."

One would think that this would give a bid to the stocks that have recently sold off on fears of a trade war, but the reports of the $60 billion figure this week hardly put a dent in them anyway -- quite the contrary as BA led the Dow yesterday, rising 1.8%, while CAT wasn’t far behind. In fact, many U.S.-listed stocks with heavy exposure to China have acted great when compared to the broad market (shrug emoji).

Further Distractions

Some other things on traders’ minds include the rotation out of tech since the Facebook news hit and with a looming proposal in Europe to tax digital revenue. S5INFT has fallen more than 2% this week, ORCL sank 9.4% yday post-earnings, while TWTR has actually fared worse than FB in the past two days, plunging ~12% thanks to a lashing from Israel’s Justice Minister.

We also have the carousel of personnel moves inside Trump’s Cabinet (we haven’t heard the name McMaster in a while), the Mueller subpoena from last week, escalating geopolitical tensions over Iran, confusion over North Korea, concerns over Nafta, and the recent shocks to the M&A landscape (TWX/T trial headlines are just getting started, recent block of QCOM/AVGO, scrutiny over MON/Bayer).

In terms of news to focus on since yesterday’s close, we had earnings from FDX (shares initially rallied, then reversed on concerns over the quality of the beat) and Chinese tech super-cap Tencent (recorded a profit beat). We received the confirmation of the $6.5 billion CRM-for-MULE deal (some question the high price tag) and we await further trickles of info ahead of the Dropbox IPO (we reported yesterday that pricing is likely near top of its range).

And not to mention Nor’easter No. 4 coming down as we speak, which could have an impact on volumes today, and the upcoming House vote on the spending bill. Company news flow is light over the next 24 hours, but we’ll get two big earnings results tomorrow after the close in MU and NKE.

Tick-by Tick Guide to Today’s Actionable Events