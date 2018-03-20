Your Evening Briefing

Your Evening BriefingBy
Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here.
Things are looking bad for Mark Zuckerberg. In the U.K., he's being called before Parliament. In the U.S., Congress and the Federal Trade Commission want to chat. On Wall Street, Facebook stock is tanking. An attempt at crisis management fell flat. And irate users are talking about dropping the social media platform altogether since allegations surfaced that the personal data of 50 million members was used to help elect Donald Trump.
Facebook is probed over data allegedly used by Trump. The FTC and members of Congress are investigating how the personal data of all those Facebook users allegedly made it to Cambridge Analytica, the firm that worked for Trump's campaign.
Alzheimer’s is among the most expensive illnesses in the U.S., but spotting it early can allow for better care management, saving trillions of dollars over the coming decades.
The woman killed by a self-driving Uber car moved into its path suddenly, police said, potentially complicating the probe of the first pedestrian fatality involving autonomous vehicles.
Brazilians are wondering whether they’d be better off armed, given that 60,000 of their compatriots are killed each year, making the country the murder capital of the world. Lawmakers are now mulling lifting a ban on civilian gun ownership.
U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said he wasn’t "responsible" for a spokesman's denial that Carson's family helped choose a $31,000 dining room set for his office when, in fact, they had.
How to give a high-tech jolt to your golf game. Swing-tracking technology is a fast-growing part of the golf-gear market, and Arccos Golf has been on the forefront. Their app outlines a course map, gives a digital scorecard, shows how far you’re hitting each shot and gives a color-coded breakdown of how you made that double bogey.