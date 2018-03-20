Charted
Where Oracle Stacks Up in the Cloud
Company lags the double-digit growth of peers in the revenue segmentBy and
Oracle Corp. tumbled the most in more than six years on an intraday basis Tuesday after forecasting slowing sales growth in cloud-related products, fueling concern that the company is struggling in efforts to shift away from traditional software and become a powerhouse in programs delivered over the internet. Its 3.1 percent fiscal third-quarter growth in cloud revenue from the prior, sequential quarter lags the double-digit growth of peers Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. Oracle hasn’t posted quarter-over quarter growth over 10 percent for the revenue segment in the last three quarters.
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE