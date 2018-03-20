Where Oracle Stacks Up in the Cloud

Oracle Corp. tumbled the most in more than six years on an intraday basis Tuesday after forecasting slowing sales growth in cloud-related products, fueling concern that the company is struggling in efforts to shift away from traditional software and become a powerhouse in programs delivered over the internet. Its 3.1 percent fiscal third-quarter growth in cloud revenue from the prior, sequential quarter lags the double-digit growth of peers Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. Oracle hasn’t posted quarter-over quarter growth over 10 percent for the revenue segment in the last three quarters.