Twitter Sinks After Facebook’s Crisis Draws Regulatory Attention

There’s a knock-on effect happening in the social-media universe as Facebook Inc.’s data crisis draws the attention of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and Congress. Twitter Inc. sank as much as 11 percent intraday on Tuesday, the most since July 2017. Facebook, meanwhile, is down 6.2 percent intraday, following a decline of 6.8 percent Monday that was the company’s largest since March 2014.