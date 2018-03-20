Toys ‘R’ Us Shutdown Helps Pave Way for Resurrection of KB Toys

An employee walks through an aisle inside a Toys R Us Inc. retail store in New York, on March 15, 2018.

The same entrepreneur who brought Hydrox cookies back to life now looks to do the same with KB Toys Inc., aiming to fill a void left by Toys “R” Us Inc.

Ellia Kassoff and his firm, Strategic Marks LLC, plans to open 1,000 or more pop-up stores by the holiday season under the KB name, he said in a phone interview. Strategic Marks acquired the brand about a year ago following a stint when it was owned by Toys “R” Us.

Kassoff’s firm has a history of restoring brands that previously left the market, including the Hydrox cream-filled chocolate sandwich cookie that once competed with Oreos. Many of the brands had trademarks that went unused, despite their potential for making a comeback, Kassoff said.

With KB Toys, he feels like he has an opportunity to shore up a faltering industry. Toys “R” Us accounted for about 12 percent of the U.S. market last year, according to NPD Group Inc., leaving a big potential hole to fill.

In KB Toys’ heyday, it was a fixture of shopping malls and sold everything from dolls and party supplies to video games. The company, founded in 1922, eventually succumbed to the growth of big-box chains, including Walmart Inc., Target Corp. and Toys “R” Us itself.

With the resurrection, Kassoff aims to create a more nimble chain that can better compete. The landlords of malls and shopping centers may be a key ally. They’re eager for tenants, including pop-up stores. Kimco Realty Corp. launched a new program Monday to streamline the process for pop-up retailers to find locations, saying it has seen growing consumer interest.

That said, the smaller size of some pop-up locations makes it harder to offer much inventory, said Lindsay Dutch, a real estate analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

“How many toys can they really fit?” Dutch said.