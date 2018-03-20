Saudi Prince Mohammed Tells Trump He Sees ‘Stable’ Oil Market

Saudi Prince Mohammed Tells Trump He Sees ‘Stable’ Oil MarketBy
Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said he sees a “stable” oil market ahead, adding that the kingdom has an 84-year supply of crude.
Prince Mohammed made the remarks during a White House meeting with President Donald Trump on Tuesday. Trump opened a session with reporters by asking the prince where he saw oil prices going and how much petroleum the kingdom still had.
