Saudi Prince Mohammed Tells Trump He Sees ‘Stable’ Oil Market

By
Toluse Olorunnipa

Trump Welcomes Saudi Crown Prince as Friend of U.S.

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said he sees a “stable” oil market ahead, adding that the kingdom has an 84-year supply of crude.

Prince Mohammed made the remarks during a White House meeting with President Donald Trump on Tuesday. Trump opened a session with reporters by asking the prince where he saw oil prices going and how much petroleum the kingdom still had.

