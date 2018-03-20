Iranian Businessman Charged in U.S. With Evading Sanctions

An Iranian businessman is accused of evading U.S. economic sanctions on Iran by allegedly moving $115 million from Venezuela through the U.S.

Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad was arrested and charged on Monday, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said in a statement. Sadr, whose family controls the Iranian conglomerate Stratus Group, illegally moved the money through the U.S. as part of a $476 million deal to build 7,000 housing units in Venezuela, the U.S. said.

The charges come two months after Turkish banker Mehmet Hakan Atilla was convicted of helping Iran evade U.S sanctions and are an indication that federal prosecutors are still targeting illicit efforts to move Iranian money.