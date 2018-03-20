Ghana Places `Insolvent' Lender Unibank Under Administration

The Bank of Ghana placed Unibank Ghana Ltd. under administration after it became insolvent, marking increases efforts to avert failures in the West African nation’s banking industry, said Governor Ernest Addison.

The central bank appointed KPMG LLP as Unibank’s administrators, Addison told reporters Tuesday in the capital, Accra. KPMG has been given 36 months to review the lender’s finances and present a turnaround plan, he said.

“We are not liquidating the bank, we are replacing the management of the bank so that the bank can continue to operate,” Addison said. “All depositors’ funds are guaranteed. I don’t think anybody has to be scared.”

The move to place Unibank under administration comes after the central bank in August revoked the licenses of two other lenders, UT Bank and Capital Bank, as part of efforts to strengthen the industry and avert failures.

Economic Shocks

Unibank was “conducting its affairs in a manner detrimental to the interests of depositors and the financial system as a whole,” said Addison. “Poor corporate governance and risk management practices” rendered the bank vulnerable to economic shocks, he said.

While Unibank reported a capital adequacy ratio of 7 percent in August last year, a reassessment of its loan book in October showed that it had not accurately reported on loans, causing the measure to deteriorate to minus 12.5 percent at the end of October, Addison said. Capital adequacy deteriorated further to minus 24 percent in December while the bank did not submit returns to the central bank for January and February, he said.

Unibank enjoyed 2.2 billion cedis ($498 million) liquidity support from the regulator in the last two years to meet recurring liabilities. While the finance ministry paid down 429 million cedis of government debt to contractors who had outstanding loans at the lender, Unibank’s capital adequacy continued to deteriorate, Addison said.