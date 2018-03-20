Facebook Bulls Aren't Throwing in the Towel Over Latest Hiccup

Out of the 43 analysts who rate Facebook an equivalent buy, not one of them has downgraded the stock over the company’s latest data breach hiccup. But many of them do acknowledge the headline risks that could keep shares under pressure for the near term.

The Facebook bulls cite regulatory risk, user backlash, and the possibility that the company takes "radical actions" that may impact the monetization of its data as reasons to be worried. Shares are weaker this morning, though well off lows, after cratering nearly 7 percent yesterday and closing almost precisely at its 200-day moving average of $172.54.

Here Is What Analysts Are Saying: