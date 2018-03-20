Dollar Loses Sheen for $2.8 Trillion Fund as Rates, FX Diverge

State Street Global Advisors has cut its dollar positions to neutral from long, deterred by rising hedging costs and a break in the correlation between the global currency and rates markets.

Interest rates are the base drivers for currency movements, but that link seems to have “somewhat frustratingly broken down so far this year,” said James Binny, who oversees $116 billion as global head of currency at State Street. The dollar-yen rate is a “classic example,” he said.

The greenback has weakened against the yen in 2018 even as the divergence between rates in the U.S. and Japan is set to deepen. The Bank of Japan has been repeating its commitment to its ultra-loose monetary policy, while new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave markets the impression last month that he’s open to tightening four times this year, rather than three as reflected in the dot-plot projections.

“We are more inclined to be long than short but you need to see the conditions,” Binny, whose firm oversees $2.8 trillion globally, said in an interview in Tokyo on Friday. "At the moment, we are much closer to neutral.”

The correlation between the rates and currency markets hasn’t worked this year due to a possible re-balancing of portfolios by investors as they looked to lift underweight positions in countries outside of the U.S., particularly in Europe, by paring down some exposure to American assets, Binny said. Rising hedging costs for U.S. assets also made the dollar less attractive, he said.

Binny expects the dollar to rebound against the yen when the markets shift their focus back to interest-rate differentials. The dollar-yen has dropped 5.6 percent this year.

MUFG Union Bank’s chief financial economist Chris Rupkey discusses the three or possibly four rate hikes by the Fed. (Source: Bloomberg)

BOJ’s new deputy governor Masayoshi Amamiya said Tuesday that while the central bank could adjust its policies before inflation reaches its 2 percent target, it’s not at the point to consider that decision.

Sterling, Krone

State Street is bullish on the sterling as the market seems to have priced in most of the negatives related to Brexit, Binny said. The pound could break through $1.40 and $1.45 “without much difficulty,” and even rise above $1.50 in the very long run, he said.

The asset manager is holding long positions in the Norwegian krone due to its low valuation and talks over a possible credit tightening, Binny said. State Street is short the Swiss franc as it sees the currency as extremely overvalued given the nation’s low interest rates, he said.

Trade Protectionism

While U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff plans have weighed on the dollar, an escalation in trade wars could benefit the greenback, according to Binny.

"The U.S probably does lose less than others because it’s a very self-contained economy," he said. “They are much less dependent on global trade, particularly now, as they produce a large amount of their own oil. So it is probably better for the U.S. dollar in the medium term.”

“Currencies of countries that are very dependent on global trade, such as Sweden and Australia, will suffer,” he said.