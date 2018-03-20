AT&T Assails Theory of U.S. Time Warner Suit as ‘Preposterous’

AT&T Inc.’s attorney attacked the central claim in the government’s lawsuit to block its merger with Time Warner Inc., denying that the combined company could credibly threaten to deprive its pay-TV rivals of its programs.

The attorney, Daniel Petrocelli, tried on Tuesday to undercut forthcoming testimony from competitors who say the combination would give AT&T more leverage in negotiations over content. Petrocelli said withholding Time Warner programming to gain an edge over competitors would be “catastrophic” because it would lose revenue from distributors and advertisers.

“This is absolutely preposterous,” he said.

Petrocelli’s remarks came as U.S. District Judge Richard Leon in Washington was considering a proposal by the Justice Department to conduct some of the testimony from AT&T’s rivals behind closed doors. Craig Conrath, a lawyer for the government, said pay-TV companies shouldn’t have to reveal the strategy of their negotiations with Time Warner.

“The merger’s going to change the bargaining leverage in these negotiations,” he said.

The judge is scheduled to hear opening arguments in the case on Wednesday, though he said they could be postponed because of a snowstorm bearing down on Washington. The decision about delaying the opening of the courthouse or closing it is up to the chief judge.